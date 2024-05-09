Previous
Grey Heron by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Grey Heron

Finally! Managed to see the Grey Heron close enough to photograph this year at Middleton Lakes RSPB. A month or so ago, these were seen in their nests in trees but unfortunately too far away to photograph.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
