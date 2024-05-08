Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
101 / 365
Airbus A380 800
Taken a couple of days ago from my back garden. We are approx 1/2 mile from the flight path into Birmingham International Airport. These are regularly seen, but always quite impressive.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
102
photos
49
followers
83
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th May 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
airbus
,
birmingham airport
,
a308
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close