Previous
Next
Airbus A380 800 by whdarcyblueyondercouk
101 / 365

Airbus A380 800

Taken a couple of days ago from my back garden. We are approx 1/2 mile from the flight path into Birmingham International Airport. These are regularly seen, but always quite impressive.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise