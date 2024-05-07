Sign up
100 / 365
10:20 am at Packwood
Well, sort of, the actual time the photo was taken was 11:01 am (BST). I assume that the sundial shows the time as GMT, although when the sundial was erected in 1667 it is likely that this was based on observed midday, so probably not accurate.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Tags
time
,
sundial
,
national trust
,
packwood
