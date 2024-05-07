Previous
10:20 am at Packwood by whdarcyblueyondercouk
100 / 365

10:20 am at Packwood

Well, sort of, the actual time the photo was taken was 11:01 am (BST). I assume that the sundial shows the time as GMT, although when the sundial was erected in 1667 it is likely that this was based on observed midday, so probably not accurate.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise