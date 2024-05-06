Sign up
Previous
99 / 365
WHD_5161
Took a walk around Packwood House this morning taking advantage of the warmer weather and a bit of sunshine.
This was in the corner of the garden
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Tags
ironwork
,
national trust
,
packwood
