Goldfinch by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Goldfinch

One from yesterday taken at one of the hides in Calke Abbey grounds.

This one was waiting on a nearby branch to use one of the feeders.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
