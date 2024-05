Beeston Boiler

Taken during a walk through the gardens at Calke Abbey (National Trust). This is a Beeston cast iron New C six section boiler coal fired - hand fed. It was used to heat the greenhouses to assist in growing plants and vegetables.

Having been in the industry for the best part of 50 years, many of which in the early days were spent removing these boilers and replacing with new gas or oil fired boilers. There are few of these about today, and probably none in working order,