Iced Puddle by whdarcyblueyondercouk
7 / 365

Iced Puddle

Went for a walk around Baddesley Clinton (NT, Solihull, UK) this morning prmarily to look at the Christmas decorations, and also because the light was good.

I took quite a few photos inside the hall, and around the grounds, but the iced over puddle caught my eye - something a little different.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Linda Godwin
nice icy abstract with details
December 1st, 2023  
Larry L ace
Cool abstract! Welcome to your 365project, and congratulations on your impending retirement!
December 1st, 2023  
Bill D'Arcy
@lsquared Thank you.
December 1st, 2023  
