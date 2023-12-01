Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Iced Puddle
Went for a walk around Baddesley Clinton (NT, Solihull, UK) this morning prmarily to look at the Christmas decorations, and also because the light was good.
I took quite a few photos inside the hall, and around the grounds, but the iced over puddle caught my eye - something a little different.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
0
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
7
photos
11
followers
36
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st December 2023 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
,
nt
,
warwickshire
,
national trust
,
solihull
,
baddesley clinton
Linda Godwin
nice icy abstract with details
December 1st, 2023
Larry L
ace
Cool abstract! Welcome to your 365project, and congratulations on your impending retirement!
December 1st, 2023
Bill D'Arcy
@lsquared
Thank you.
December 1st, 2023
