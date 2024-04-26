Previous
MESSIER 66 and M65 by whdarcyblueyondercouk
89 / 365

MESSIER 66 and M65

Two of the three galaxies in Leo (M66 middle, M65 bottom left).
These were taken using the Open University COAST telescope located in Tenerife, from a request by me sent in a couple of days ago.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Wow! Fantastic
April 27th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
winderful idea well executed. open telescope. remote activation tcrafted to one's desire
April 27th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
I ask my brother to take & send me a photo of the tree on the corner and I get zzzzz
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
