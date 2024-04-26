Sign up
89 / 365
MESSIER 66 and M65
Two of the three galaxies in Leo (M66 middle, M65 bottom left).
These were taken using the Open University COAST telescope located in Tenerife, from a request by me sent in a couple of days ago.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Tags
messier
,
m66
,
m65
,
leo triplet
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow! Fantastic
April 27th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
winderful idea well executed. open telescope. remote activation tcrafted to one's desire
April 27th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
I ask my brother to take & send me a photo of the tree on the corner and I get zzzzz
April 27th, 2024
