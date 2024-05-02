Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Robin
Taken at Middleton Lakes during my walk on Tuesday.
Whilst there are generally quite a few birds around the feeders, I prefer to photograph them in their natural habitat as I think it makes for a better overall image.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
2
2
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
95
photos
49
followers
83
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th April 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
May 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
May 2nd, 2024
