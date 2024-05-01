Sign up
Elliptical Galaxy NGC4645
Image taken using the Open University telescope in Tenerife.
Galaxy located in the constellation of Centaurus and its distance from Earth is 123,707,852.50 light years. The diameter of NGC 4645 is 52,178.48 light years.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
Dave
ace
Pretty neat!
May 1st, 2024
