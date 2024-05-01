Previous
Elliptical Galaxy NGC4645 by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Elliptical Galaxy NGC4645

Image taken using the Open University telescope in Tenerife.
Galaxy located in the constellation of Centaurus and its distance from Earth is 123,707,852.50 light years. The diameter of NGC 4645 is 52,178.48 light years.
Bill D'Arcy

Bill D'Arcy
Dave ace
Pretty neat!
May 1st, 2024  
