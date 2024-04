Coot with young

Adult Coot with young chick. Taken at Middleton RSPB (near Tamworth UK).

Spotted during a walk through the reserve in the afternoon. Not much else around apart from Chaffinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit and Robin to photograph, although I did hear the cuckoo in the distance a couple of times.

The feeders and posts where seeds are left were very quiet.