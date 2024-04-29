Previous
Mallard by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Mallard

Mallard duck taken during a walk through RSPB Middleton Lakes.

Not much bird life to be seen and photographed, although there was quite a bit in the trees based on the amount and volume of birdsong.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
25% complete

