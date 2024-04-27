Previous
Mandarin Duck by whdarcyblueyondercouk
Mandarin Duck

Adult male, taken at a bird hide at Calke Abbey (National Trust). There are a male and female pair, but the female was not in sight.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

