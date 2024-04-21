Previous
Moon by whdarcyblueyondercouk
85 / 365

Moon

Phase: Waxing Gibbous
Illumination: 94%
Moon Age: 12.50 days
Moon Angle: 0.49
Moon Distance: 404,985.16 km
Sun Angle: 0.53
Sun Distance: 150,386,683.24 km
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise