birds behaving badly
Although this was taken early in November at the RSPB reserve at Middleton, near Tamworth, I entered this as a three of a kind in my camera club's competition last Thursday- and was awarded 1st place.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
robin
,
nuthatch
,
rspb
,
middleton
