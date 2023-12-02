Previous
birds behaving badly by whdarcyblueyondercouk
birds behaving badly

Although this was taken early in November at the RSPB reserve at Middleton, near Tamworth, I entered this as a three of a kind in my camera club's competition last Thursday- and was awarded 1st place.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
