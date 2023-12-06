Sign up
11 / 365
Steam Punk
This was a photoshoot arranged by my camera club with a steam punk theme. Luckily the weather was good on the day, but I used fill in flash to supplement the good natural light to avoid shadows on the models face.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
1
1
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th November 2023 1:33pm
Tags
models
,
stem punk
Steve Chappell
ace
Sounds like a fun camera club! Great portrait
December 8th, 2023
