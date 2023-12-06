Previous
Steam Punk by whdarcyblueyondercouk
11 / 365

Steam Punk

This was a photoshoot arranged by my camera club with a steam punk theme. Luckily the weather was good on the day, but I used fill in flash to supplement the good natural light to avoid shadows on the models face.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Bill D'Arcy

@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I am retiring at the end of this year (2023) and looking for a project...
3% complete

Steve Chappell ace
Sounds like a fun camera club! Great portrait
December 8th, 2023  
