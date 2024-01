Magpie Mine

Located within the Peak District, north of Ashbourne (UK). These are the preserved ruins of an old lead mine. Opened in 1740, closing in 1958 and was the last working lead mine in Derbyshire.

The mineshaft below the winding is 222 m (728 foot) deep, with the bottom47m (160 ft) flooded

The weather today was dull, overcast and cold, but a little adjustment in post processing brightened it up a little. The site seemed to suit a dull day.