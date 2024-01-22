Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Macro - water
Had a play around with macro this afternoon using a fine water spray on thin wires with ulticoloured LED lights behind.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
1
Bill D'Arcy
@whdarcyblueyondercouk
Hi Having spent nearly 1/2 century working as a design engineer, I have now retired at the end of 2023 and looking for a project to...
macro
,
water drops
,
coloured lights
Rob Falbo
Nice look and colour.
January 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
What a great effect.
January 22nd, 2024
