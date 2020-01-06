Previous
possibly the world’s most perfect cookie by wiesnerbeth
possibly the world’s most perfect cookie

Last Christmas we had an abundance of peanut butter blossoms, which meant that is year absolutely no one made any. Jack and I were forced to make after-Christmas peanut butter blossoms. As a family we really need to talk more about our cookie plans.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
