Now that the leaves are gone the first graders discovered a new nest in “Our Tree Named Steve.”
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
Diane Owens ace
How neat! I bet they were excited.
January 30th, 2020  
