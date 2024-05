drawing pigs

Read “Too many Pigs and One Big Bad Wolf” and then challenged my kindergartners to draw more pigs than I could in five minutes. They had the choice of drawing pigs or writing the word as many times as they could. I won this round with 30 though one kid wrote the word 29 times and one drew 27 pigs. They got “special” bookmarks. Neither got my inside joke when they got pepperoni pizza bookmarks. I thought it best not to mention where pepperoni comes from.