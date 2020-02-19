Previous
progress thwarted . . . by wiesnerbeth
progress thwarted . . .

Broke the needle while quilting the last row, then realized that the quilt wasn’t centered and I had run out of backing fabric and was quilting on the canvas roller. While ripping out the stitches I cut the quilt in three places. Had to take it off the machine in order to add more to the back, shop was closed, so I had to bring it home in order to perform triage. When I texted my daughter with an update she said, “Well, Mercury is in retrograde.” Leaving for North Carolina in two days. So I guess that’s par for the course.
Beth Wiesner

I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
