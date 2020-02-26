Sign up
Photo 2423
letter q quilt
My friend Natalie made this with her kindergarten ESOL kids. I encouraged (i.e., forced) her to hang it outside the library so I could see it every day.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2
365
iPhone SE
26th February 2020 4:56pm
