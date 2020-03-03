Previous
walkabout in alexandria by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2428

walkabout in alexandria

She’s pointing (sort of) at the American coot in the water. First time we’ve seen this kind of duck. (It has a very interesting call!)
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
