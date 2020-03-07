Previous
sign in the toilet paper aisle by wiesnerbeth
sign in the toilet paper aisle

Also no hand sanitizer or hand soap. It’s all downhill from here.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
