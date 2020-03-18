Previous
only four days late by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2443

only four days late

Finally finished the March block-of-the-month sample, which I taught last Saturday. Hoping our partial quarantine will help me get some of my sewing finished ahead of time. Hahahaha.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher.
