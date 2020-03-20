Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2445
working on the bluebell block
One of my appliqué blocks of the month. I’m making one for the shop and one for myself, which means the shop ones are finished but mine are all half done.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2450
photos
9
followers
9
following
671% complete
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
20th March 2020 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close