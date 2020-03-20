Previous
Next
working on the bluebell block by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2445

working on the bluebell block

One of my appliqué blocks of the month. I’m making one for the shop and one for myself, which means the shop ones are finished but mine are all half done.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise