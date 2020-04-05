avocado citrus salad

Previous
Adapted from “Salt Fat Acid Heat” — arugula, avocados, clementines, roasted beets (a little charcoal-y but still good), honey goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
I find I'm getting more creative in my cooking, too. And my grandson, who is staying with us for awhile, is joining right in.
April 7th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora My oldest son is between apartments so he moved back home last week — he has a lot of interesting food ideas. We’re both working from home but he gets an hour for lunch so always makes something more interesting than I would have made on my own. Sometimes he makes mine since I only get 30 minutes for lunch!
April 7th, 2020  
