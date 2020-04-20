Sign up
Photo 2476
today’s reading
Spent a good part of my day looking for the proper forms to fill out for permissions to make some videos of read-alouds for our students. Copyright is so complicated.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
0
0
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2477
photos
8
followers
9
following
678% complete
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
Views
2
365
iPhone SE
20th April 2020 9:46pm
