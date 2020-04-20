today’s reading

Previous
Spent a good part of my day looking for the proper forms to fill out for permissions to make some videos of read-alouds for our students. Copyright is so complicated.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher.
