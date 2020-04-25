Previous
mowed the lawn by wiesnerbeth
mowed the lawn

My next house is going to be in a high rise apartment building with a balcony next to a park so I never have to mow the lawn.
25th April 2020

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
