new treasures!

My mom has a collection of tiny German angels that she puts out at Christmas. One of my earliest memories is laying under the Christmas tree looking at all the little houses and tiny wooden figures. I found this artist — Jone Hallmark — on Pinterest. I haven’t been able to get one of her Christmas angels, but I finally was able to get Miss Pansy. Eventually I’ll have to give her to my mom, but for now she’s living with me.