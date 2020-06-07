Previous
sourdough puffy pancake by wiesnerbeth
sourdough puffy pancake

On my never-ending quest to find things to do with my leftover sourdough starter. One kid said it was too eggy but better than the sourdough Amish friendship bread I made last week. The other kid said too reaspberry-y. More for me is what I say.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
