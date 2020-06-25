Sign up
Photo 2542
seven oaks lavender farm
Visiting the lavender farm today with my friends Melissa and Danielle. Managed to have a little picnic while staying six feet apart and wearing our masks.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
1
0
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
2542
photos
8
followers
9
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Diane Owens
ace
A picnic at a lavender farm--sounds wonderful!
June 26th, 2020
