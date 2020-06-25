Previous
seven oaks lavender farm by wiesnerbeth
seven oaks lavender farm

Visiting the lavender farm today with my friends Melissa and Danielle. Managed to have a little picnic while staying six feet apart and wearing our masks.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
A picnic at a lavender farm--sounds wonderful!
June 26th, 2020  
