Previous
Next
finally getting some quilting in by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2541

finally getting some quilting in

Started making this a year ago as a housewarming present for my friend Jeannine. Better late than never.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
The intricate detail amazes me. Love the colors, too.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise