wiesnerbeth
Photo 2561

finished

Possibly the fastest I’ve ever made a quilt. I’m pretty happy with the way it turned out in the end. Usually I don’t repeat patterns, but I’d definitely make this again.
14th July 2020

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
moni kozi
very pretty. from the tooltip image (on Latest board) I could have sworn that it was a door with window panes and some shadows :)
July 16th, 2020  
