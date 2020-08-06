Previous
last jar of the 2019 jam by wiesnerbeth
last jar of the 2019 jam

Didn’t realize my mom had written a note on this one. We really missed making jam with her this summer — stupid pandemic.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
