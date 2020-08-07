Previous
Next
tiny wildflowers by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2585

tiny wildflowers

. . . in the grass at the marina. I’ve been meeting my friend Marianne once a week at the picnic pavilion, where we eat lunch six feet apart and then have a little sewing bee. This may be our last weekday lunch — I start work again next week.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
708% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise