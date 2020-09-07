Previous
keeping track by wiesnerbeth
keeping track

I don’t like counting while I’m cutting so I tend to way over-cut what I need for a quilt. But, my supply of reds is getting low and with the pandemic, who knows when I’ll be able to stock up again.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
