only photo i took today

I had to redo my online lessons for two classes this morning before my first group at 9:30 (this is the “get ready!” photo for my favorite first grade project). The day did not progress upwardly from this point. I don’t know whether the “highlight” was when a parent screamed so loud at me during one of my virtual lessons that four kids jumped or the three hours I spent with my ITC from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. in which I learned I would have to re-do all my Zoom links and add 435 kids to my courses by Friday. Gee, the pandemic is fun.