only photo i took today by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2618

only photo i took today

I had to redo my online lessons for two classes this morning before my first group at 9:30 (this is the “get ready!” photo for my favorite first grade project). The day did not progress upwardly from this point. I don’t know whether the “highlight” was when a parent screamed so loud at me during one of my virtual lessons that four kids jumped or the three hours I spent with my ITC from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. in which I learned I would have to re-do all my Zoom links and add 435 kids to my courses by Friday. Gee, the pandemic is fun.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens ace
435 kids?! Sigh. I don't know how teachers do it. I'm just a volunteer, but right before our training session on how to use Teams IT informed our coordinator they were switching to Google Meet "because that is what the children use." They couldn't have figured that out earlier?
September 11th, 2020  
