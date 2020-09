and after two weeks betta is still alive

One of my grandmothers, whose family called her Betta, had a tiny sunroom off her kitchen. One whole wall was covered with pots of African violets. The only furniture in the room was a squishy green armchair. I used to sit in there with my book, hiding from my brothers and looking at all the flowers. I’ve never been able to grow them — probably shouldn’t have named this one just in case . . .