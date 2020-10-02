Sign up
Photo 2641
not boris karloff
. . . the selfie I took to prove to my daughter that my body was not at the bottom of the river. Not sure I made my case. Also, note to self: maybe no more selfies.
2nd October 2020
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens
ace
I like your selfie! It's nice to see people's selfies. And why did your daughter think you were at the bottom of the river?
October 6th, 2020
Beth Wiesner
@eudora
Picture this: A couple of weeks ago she thought some human traffickers followed into the parking lot at the grocery store (no drama here!). Apparently, I thwarted the kidnapping attempt when I came up behind her and made her put the groceries in the car. Fast forward to Friday: She works in the tourism department in Fredericksburg and while they were filming a commercial, a little boy came up to her and asked her where her mother was. After she said I was at home, he told her, “No! She’s at the bottom of the river!” Later that evening when I didn’t immediately answer her text, she wanted to know if I’d been kidnapped or if my body was at the bottom of the river. To ensure proof of life I was supposed to send a selfie holding the day’s newspaper. We don’t have any short stories in our family — and they’re probably only funny in a text when one of you is drinking tea in the dark on the porch and the other is out doing God-knows-what with her college friends!
October 6th, 2020
