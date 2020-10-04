Previous
today’s wild things by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2643

today’s wild things

Walking along the Occoquan River with Jack today.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
