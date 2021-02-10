Previous
view from the opposite side of the bridge by wiesnerbeth
view from the opposite side of the bridge

Marianne’s been picking me up every other day to go out for a walk around this pond near my house. It’s a small pond with a couple fountains. The “community garden/bucket storage place” is on the other side.
Beth Wiesner

