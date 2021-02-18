new activity

Previous
Practicing my left-handed writing by seeing how many words I could make from the word “watermelon” — 131. Next up, “cantaloupe.”
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
