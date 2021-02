at least i’m getting in a lot of reading

Was feeling sort of peaky and spent most of today reading or sleeping and then read a chapter in “More Home Cooking” about why she loves to read cookbooks that ended with this paragraph — “And for those of you who are suffering from sadness or hangover, or are feeling blue or tired of life, if you’re not going to read “Persuasion,” you may as well read “Italian Food” by Elizabeth David.” I miss Laurie Colwin.