today’s highlights by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2795

today’s highlights

Jack brought home cereal from the grocery store, Melissa came over after school with tea, and a family from school sent the flowers.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
