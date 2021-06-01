Previous
Next
new acquisition by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2883

new acquisition

Now that the baby cardinals have left the nest, Marianne has given me the nest. It will be part of a science investigation next year in the library.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise