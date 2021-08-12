Previous
Next
new tires by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2955

new tires

When I picked up the car, the attendant who rang up the tires sighed and said “you got some really nice tires!” It’s nice when someone really enjoys their work.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I like your story. When I buy new tires, all I'm worried about is the price!
August 17th, 2021  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora Haha — me too! I researched these and then checked three places for the best price and asked if they had a teacher discount. So stressful — so expensive and I’m always afraid I’ve made a mistake, so I was pretty happy when he waxed rhapsodic about my choice!
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise