Photo 2955
new tires
When I picked up the car, the attendant who rang up the tires sighed and said “you got some really nice tires!” It’s nice when someone really enjoys their work.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane
ace
I like your story. When I buy new tires, all I'm worried about is the price!
August 17th, 2021
Beth Wiesner
@eudora
Haha — me too! I researched these and then checked three places for the best price and asked if they had a teacher discount. So stressful — so expensive and I’m always afraid I’ve made a mistake, so I was pretty happy when he waxed rhapsodic about my choice!
August 17th, 2021
