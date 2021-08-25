Previous
Next
tree frog?! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2968

tree frog?!

On my friend Shannon’s outdoor light. Ive never seen a frog like this and I would have loved him anyway, but he’s also my favorite shade of green. It’s hard to tell from the photo but he’s only about two inches long.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise