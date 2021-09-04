Previous
Next
found in the book store today by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2978

found in the book store today

Not Audrey . . . but of course I still flipped it over. The other side said “I love your face. Read books. Win races. ❤️ U. — Spinach” . . . Lily and I both enjoyed it.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise